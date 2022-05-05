Dennis Clayson: Free speech

The Biden administration has created a Disinformation Governance Board as part of the Department of Homeland Security. What “disinformation” will they be interested in? Will it be “disinformation” from China or Ukraine? Evidently not, since their agency is interested in the “Homeland.”

It seems likely this “disinformation” will be coming from American citizens (words seldom spoken among the ruling class), but what is “disinformation?” Is it the production of a logical error? Is it something that contradicts an observable fact like pronouncing men can give birth? Are we required to declare “scientists say” before any and all declarations to be free from producing “disinformation?”

When it comes to religious beliefs, is “disinformation” someone else’s belief that doesn’t agree with your own? Perhaps “disinformation” could be too much information, much like translating the Bible into a common language in medieval Europe.

Then, what does a “governance” board do? It must “govern” something, but to govern “disinformation,” it must also govern “information.”

Do you suppose this “board” would be interested in the misinformation about President Biden’s son’s lost laptop? What about the claims there was no cheating in the last election? Of course, there was cheating, the real question being what was its extent, which could never be discussed because there was no cheating.

What about disinformation about the vaccine that was not a vaccine? You remember, the one you had to have to keep your job because people who got sick after being “vaccinated” could make other people who had been vaccinated sick, but evidently not as sick as getting Covid from a person who was not vaccinated.

In 2006, should Al Gore’s film Inconvenient Truth be declared “misinformation” because he maintained Hurricane Katrina was “manmade?” More to the point, could a future president, who may not like the idea of global warming, use the “Governance Board” to silence all discussion that advances the idea of global warming?

It appears this is an effort to ban specific speech. After all, we have already been told that banning some speech is necessary to protect “democracy.” Perhaps next we will be told that banning voting is necessary to protect democracy.

Last week, a writer for Time suggested that people like Elon Musk had a shocking obsession with “free speech.” In fact, the whole idea was a “white man’s ‘obsession’.”

For once, we have a statement that is absolutely correct. Free speech is a “white man’s obsession.”

The writer continues; people like Musk “… have a different understanding of speech than the rest of the world because most trained as engineers, not as writers or readers, and a lack of a humanities education might make them less attuned to the social and political nuances of speech.”

Ah, we need a “board” to govern information because speech can carry social and political nuances. That, my friends, is exactly why we need free speech.

Prior to the revolution, Ben Franklin’s brother was briefly incarcerated because the government of Massachusetts did not like something he wrote. Franklin’s response stated that people “… ought to speak well of their Governours is true, while their Governours deserve to be well spoken of; but to do publick Mischief, without hearing of it, is only the Prerogative and Felicity of Tyranny: A free People will be shewing that they are so, by their Freedom of Speech.”

But poor Franklin; he didn’t have a college degree in the humanities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0