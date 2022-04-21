Dennis Clayson: The political confiscation of culture

The polarization of thought and politics in America hasn’t been caused so much by differences in political philosophy as it has by the politicization of cultural differences. A week ago, a nationally syndicated columnist ironically made this point by attempting to tell the world what was wrong with one of the political parties.

So, a little quiz. See if you can identify the political party being described by the writer.

This party “trashed in pursuit of power” the “willingness and ability to share a common national identity.” It “deserves the blame for destroying any sense of common American narrative.” It (the party) “did it by a campaign of demonizing dissent, shredding norms and boundaries” and “delegitimizing the very idea of knowledgeable fact.”

This party is “scornful of compromise,” and “dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.”

It gets worse. The party “steers the ship of state towards jagged rocks.” Indeed, “what America needs to face is the simple fact the ____ Party is a clear and present danger.”

Clear and present danger!? What political party is being described by this columnist? Can you tell?

Ironically, the writer started this piece by stating, “We are not going to indulge the lazy rationalizations, false equivalence, cheap gaslighting and other forms of rhetorical chicanery that have become too common to political discourse in this era.” Then the columnist proceeds to do just that.

How could an otherwise intelligent person not see the jarring juxtaposition?

The answer goes back to the introductory premise, i.e., the politicization of culture. The columnist lives within a cultural bubble. We can see this in stark relief, especially in the national and international medias, the arts, and in educational bureaucrats.

Notice commonly used words. There is a “far right,” but seldom a “far left.” In Europe, everyone from those left of Lenin to the average Eurocrat doesn’t even have a label. Anyone right of that is on the “far right.” Only in cultural isolation can a spectrum be so skewed.

Then notice the use of awards and praise. Who wins an Oscar? Who gains the Nobel Peace Prize? For those inside the bubble, there is nothing ironic in Al Gore and Obama “winning” a Nobel prize.

Those inside the bubble are isolated from those in other cultures. Only isolation can explain why those within consider themselves to be more intelligent than those outside. People who disagree with your group consensus are wrong, but not just wrong, they are unintelligent and either don’t know what to do with “facts,” or are willing propagandists.

Of course, there is a conservative cultural bubble as well, but it is not as isolating. Conservatives go to liberal schools, watch movies and plays created by liberals, and listen to news written and produced by liberals. Conservatives are isolated, but understand liberal culture much better than liberals understand conservative culture.

So, one political party won’t “compromise?” One ignores “facts” and the other embraces the “truth.” These claims are simply not true and a person has to be remarkably isolated to seriously make such claims. Both parties compromise, they just don’t compromise in the same way. Both insist they are “following the science.” Neither do it very well.

OK, so what party was the columnist describing?

