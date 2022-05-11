John Gaylor, candidate for sheriff

As a father, a law enforcement professional, and your next Sheriff, I believe many changes must be implemented in the way we address public safety in order for our community to reduce crime and provide a safe environment to raise our families.

Sir Robert Peel said it best:

“The Police are the Public; the Public are the Police. The Police are paid to give full time attention to duties that are incumbent upon every citizen in the interest of community welfare and existence.”

As your Sheriff, I believe numerous positive changes are needed within the agency to ensure your agency provides the most professional and ethical service possible. Our agency is currently plagued with extremely low morale and a turnover rate at 40%. I believe we can improve morale and reduce the turnover rate by changing your agency's leadership philosophy from a “good ol boy” to a leadership philosophy that places value in every Deputy and views every employee as an intricate part of the overall mission of the agency.

We have all worked for leaders who recognize their buddies, rather than recognizing those individuals who work hard and do a great job.

I would accomplish a change in inner department culture, by offering long-term investments in employees such as education, training, career pathing and professional development, as well as investing in their well-being and personal growth. This will not only lower the turnover rate but allow all employees of the Elko County Sheriff's Office to better serve our community.

I also have numerous changes I would implement to ensure our agency is focused on proactive community oriented policing. I believe this starts with the Sheriff being present and available for our communities, municipal governments, civil organizations, housing associations, religious organizations, unincorporated advisory boards, just to list a few. The Sheriff is the community's public safety leader and should be present and available to help address any public safety concerns these organizations may have.

Proactive Community Policing -- these practices would be implemented in an effort to prevent crime. I would implement a more user-friendly house watch system where homeowners could list their home with the Sheriff’s Office, for instance when they went on vacation, to be checked routinely with more accountability to ensure those house watches are completed on a regular basis.

