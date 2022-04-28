Trump endorses Lombardo for Nevada governor

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections,” said Trump in a statement release by Lombardo's campaign. "Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!"

“I’m grateful to receive President Donald Trump’s endorsement today. From his tough on crime policies to his unwavering support of law enforcement, I know that there has been no greater friend to veterans and police officers than President Trump,” said Lombardo. “As a veteran and law enforcement officer myself, I’m humbled to accept President Trump’s endorsement. I’m ready to get to work restoring law & order, fixing our education system, and building a strong economy in our great state as your next governor.”