2 Oregon residents die in Tonopah crash

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover on State Route 376, approximately 75 miles north of Tonopah, on Monday Sept. 17 at approximately 11 a.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on State Route 376. The driver allowed the vehicle to travel off the right paved shoulder. The driver made several attempts to correct the vehicle back onto the highway, according to an NHP statement.
The Mercedes ultimately overturned and came to rest on the east shoulder of State Route 376. During the rollover, two occupants were ejected. They were not wearing their seatbelts, and both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, NHP reported.
The occupants were from Oregon. Their names have been withheld until next of kin have been notified.
