ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week, No. 49160388.
She is only 1 1/2 years old, spayed and is in great need of socialization. She is super friendly, but needs a patient teacher as she is a shy girl that loves crawling up into your lap and then will nudge you for more attention. She is relaxed when indoors and gets along with other dogs very well. If you have time and patience, please come down to the shelter to meet her.
Call 775-777-7333 to see about the hours that the shelter is open to the public. And always look on the official City website, www.elkocity.com under Departments for the Animal Shelter. There you can read descriptions and see pictures of all the dogs and cats we have available for adoption.