Each year the people of Elko gather at the National Basque Festival to celebrate one of the prominent cultures within the community. Bascos near and far gather for the weekend to celebrate various aspects of their culture. Paella and kalimotxo flow endlessly throughout the weekend as all members of the community, Basque or not, celebrate the culture.

What originally started as a local gathering of cattle ranchers and sheepherders has, in the last 60 years, grown to achieve national status among the Western U.S. cities that host festivals in honor of the Basque culture.

The festival in Elko brings in a lot more than just the local community. Basques from all over the U.S. come to Elko to celebrate.

“I think the San Francisco community comes partly for the handball games that take place, and to see family and friends,” said Gexan Arrechea, who is one of the many people who come from out of town for the festival.

“I think the first one I went to was in 2021, because it was the first Basque picnic since Covid, but I really like going because everyone in Elko is so welcoming.”

Elko has a strong and extensive Basque community. Many of the current Elko Basques are either former sheepherders themselves or descendants of sheepherders, since sheepherding and ranching are what brought many to this part of the U.S. when immigrating. The town is home to a number of Basque restaurants and businesses, as well as art and memorials that honor the Basque culture and people of Elko.

The 59th annual festival will kick off at Ogi Deli on Friday, June 30 with food, live music, and lots of dancing. Chorizos and paella will be served alongside Basque cider and kalimotxos starting at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday will start with a 5K run at 7 a.m., and the Wes Walker memorial golf tournament, as well as a mus tournament, at 8 a.m. There will be a parade in downtown Elko at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. the Basque House will be the place to be to enjoy more food and drinks while getting to experience traditional dancing and rural Basque sports such as wood chopping and weightlifting.

To see your local handball legends face out-of-town competition, head to City Park at 6 p.m. Then you can end your fun-filled day back at the Basque House starting at 9 p.m. to enjoy more drinks, music, and of course, Basque dancing.

The weekend will be capped off with some more relaxing events for Sunday morning. After the morning starts out with handball at 9 a.m., there will be a Sheepherders Bread Contest at 10 a.m., an 11 a.m. Mass, and a picnic at noon. More dancing, a relay race, weightlifting, and wood chopping performances kick off the afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Basque House. People will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at the jota, bota, and irrintzi contests at 3 p.m.

The Elko Euzkaldunak Basque Club, alongside the other vendors and restaurants participating in the weekend, invite and encourage the people of Elko to come enjoy the Basque festivities and join them in celebrating their culture.

To learn more about the weekend and register for events, go to https://elkobasqueclub.com/events.