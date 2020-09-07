Plymouth Rock vandalized again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – For the second time in 2020, Plymouth Rock is the victim of vandals.

Around a gallon of white paint was poured onto the rock on Friday night, September 4, 2020. As quickly as it was found, it was gone.

“The Town of Plymouth takes great pride in the symbolism of Plymouth Rock,” said Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth, the official tourism agency of the town and county of Plymouth. “Through the glacial period, through the thousands of years the Wampanoags had their settlement in Plymouth, then called Patuxet, through the Mayflower Pilgrim landing and through today, it remains a witness to history.”

The rock, once three times the size, has through the years been cut up, moved around, and chipped off. Pieces of it can be found around the nation. Today, what is left of it sits below a canopy in Plymouth, where it originally settled during the glacial period.

Over a million visitors a year come to Plymouth to look at the rock, rumored to be where the Mayflower Pilgrims stepped off their shallop upon landing.

“In February 2020, as on Friday, as in every time it is vandalized, Plymouth town workers quickly cleaned the rock, Filson said.

“Tourists visiting the landmark today will see a clean Plymouth Rock engraved with 1620, the year the Pilgrims arrived.”

