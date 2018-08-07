Aug. 6
Moises Alvarado Jr., 19, of Elko was arrested at 2070 Idaho St., for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1735
———
Tamara L. Anderson, 49, of Kimberly, Idaho, was arrested at 791 10th St. in Carlin for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Miguel Gallardo, 58, from Elko, was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace or breach of peace. Bail: $355
———
Sharice E. Honeyestewa, 25, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,110
———
Jaxon R. Hoopes, of White City, Idaho, 19, was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage/liquor through consumption. No bail
———
Raven R. Morrison, 32, of Elko was arrested at Angel Park on a felony warrant for failure to appear after bail for a felony crime. No bail
———
Troy A. Patrick, 40, of Elko was arrested at 171 Adam St. on a felony arrest for possession of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, first/second offence; two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a domestic violence temporary protective order; and three counts of petit larceny. Bail: $12,950
———
Jose R. Rivera Jr., 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on a felony arrest at Fifth and Court streets for owing/possessing a gun by a prohibited person; possession of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, first/second offence; and destroying/ concealing evidence. Bail: $27,500
———
Nicholas D. Schubert, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested in the AutoZone parking lot for driving under the influence, above the legal limit, second offence; failure to possess/surrender driver’s license; open container in vehicle. Bail $1,950
