Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko sheriff badge

June 2

Cindy R. Enders, 36, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,280

------

Chandler A. Williams, 26, was arrested at the Wendover Chevron for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license and for violation of probation. Bail: $1,495.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

 

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments