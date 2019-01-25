LINCOLN, Neb. -- Drug investigators believe a woman running a daycare out of her home was also dealing heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs there, too, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said Thursday.
Police searched Stephany Degarmo's home at 7146 Stanton St. Wednesday night around 9 p.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation, Officer Angela Sands said Thursday.
Inside the home, they found 17.2 grams, or more than half an ounce, of methamphetamine; 1.7 grams of heroin, alprazolam and hydrocodone pills; along with less than an ounce of marijuana, Sands said.
They also found digital scales and an unknown white powder that will be tested at a state lab, she said.
Degarmo's two children, ages 5 and 1, were in the home during the search and have since been placed in the care of a family member, Sands said.
Degarmo, 32, was jailed on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver along with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.
A 34-year-old woman who had been at the house was ticketed on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Degarmo didn't have a license from the state to run a daycare there, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services licensing records.
