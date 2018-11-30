RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says five postal workers in North Carolina have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and theft of mail.
U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a news release the five workers at the Fayetteville processing and distribution annex — Kelvin Donnell Johnson, Khadie Elijah Beamon, Timothy Lydell Jones, Carvis Charles Marable and Brandon Darnell McNeill — conspired to sell marijuana from parcels they intercepted and removed from the mail stream at the annex.
Higdon said the offenses are believed to have occurred between October 2017 and February 2018.
If convicted, the suspects could be sentenced to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release following any imprisonment on each charge.
