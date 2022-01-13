Public comment opens on EA for Diamond Valley oil well

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District, Tuscarora Field Office has announced the 30-day public review and comment period for the Environmental Assessment for the proposed Diamond #1-27 wildcat oil well south of Jiggs beginning Jan. 13 and ending Feb. 11, 2022.

Great Basin Oil & Gas, LLC is proposing to drill and complete a well on public lands in the Diamond Valley. Drilling operations on this project would last 30 to 60 days.

“This Environmental Assessment identifies potential impacts from the project and discloses the impacts of the drilling and operation of the proposed well,” said Tuscarora Field Office Manager Melanie Peterson. “If the exploration project does not result in producible oil, the entire disturbance area will be reclaimed as soon as possible.”

The BLM said the proposed operations will comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and federal Onshore Oil & Gas Orders.

The EA is online at https://go.usa.gov/x6AD5 and comments may be submitted by mail to Bureau of Land Management, Attn. Tom Schmidt, 3900 E. Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801; or by email to tuscfo_nepa@blm.gov.

For additional information, contact Tom Schmidt at 775-753-0343.

