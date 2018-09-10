Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELKO — Proponents of Ballot Question 3, the Energy Choice Initiative, plan to present their perspective to Elko County Commissioners during a special meeting Sept. 12.

Ryan Cherry with Yes on 3, Sam Castor of Switch and Josh Weber, a National Energy attorney with Davison Van Cleev, P.C., are named as presenters on the agenda.

The board previously heard remarks from opponents of the proposed constitutional amendment to deregulate the state’s electric utility industry. Representatives of Wells Rural Electric Cooperative spoke to commissioners at their Aug. 1 meeting.

No action is required at the meeting, but public comment will be accepted. The county commission may consider a position statement at a future meeting.

Question 3 is one of five statewide ballot questions that voters will decide on Nov. 6.

The county’s special meeting begins at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Nannini Administration Building, Ste. 102, 540 Court St.

