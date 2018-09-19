Questions swirl around manhunt; case ongoing

ELKO — Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts fielded questions from the Elko County commissioners Sept. 19 regarding the manhunt in Spring Creek that captivated the community’s attention in late August.
Law enforcement officials responded to a call of a kidnapping in Elko on Aug. 30. The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the suspected vehicle in Spring Creek, where the victims were released.
A pursuit ensued but ended when high speeds endangered the public, an NHP trooper told the Elko Daily Free Press.
Elko County Sheriff deputies found the vehicle abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road in Spring Creek later that day and initiated a search of the Ruby Mountain foothills. Pitts told commissioners that he called off the search when he determined the public was not in danger, and he had exhausted the department’s resources. The vehicle was taken as evidence.
Because of the names involved in the case, Pitts said he thought it was a “narcotics money thing.”
Deputies remained on patrol in Spring Creek to apprehend anyone suspicious. A rancher caught a suspect on his property and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.
“More power to him,” Pitts said, adding that many ranchers in the area probably would have done the same.
The suspect was taken to town and arrested on other charges because it could not be shown he was involved with the case.
Also on Aug. 30, a fire started at the base of the Ruby Mountains in the vicinity of the search. The blaze began on private land and consumed more than 1,000 acres, including U.S. Forest Service land. Elko County Fire Protection District Division Chief Linda Bingaman said the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire is a joint effort.
“If something comes up, they will be pressing charges,” Bingaman said.
However, no evidence yet exists to link the manhunt with the fire.
“I don’t think it was done as a diversion,” Pitts said.
Because the case originated in Elko, the Elko Police Department is leading the investigation.
Two people considered suspects are in jail on other charges, Pitts said.
The sheriff tried to provide details to the commissioners without compromising the ongoing investigation.
“If we start leaking things out there, that stuff [evidence] is going to disappear,” Pitts said.
Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Kristin McQueary cautioned against revealing too much information before prosecution.
Commissioner Rex Steninger pressed Pitts for answers, but commissioner Jon Karr requested the questioning end to increase the probability of catching the perpetrators.
Commissioners asked if in the future, a reverse 911 call could notify residents of any danger.
Pitts responded that the technology does exist but is expensive and is not part of the Elko County system. He also said an alert may not have been appropriate for the situation because he didn’t want to put innocent people, such as someone walking a dog through the neighborhood, at risk of being held at gunpoint by a well-meaning resident.
“We didn’t want to create a panic,” he said.
Pitts said concerned citizens can follow the department on social media for information on incidents.
