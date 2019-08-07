ELKO – A local woman is being treated for possible rabies exposure after it was determined that a pet had contact with a rabid bat.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed eight positive rabies cases in bats in Elko as well as Clark, Lyon, Washoe and White Pine counties.
Rabies is common in bats throughout Nevada, and bat activity tends to increase between the months of May and October.
An Elko woman was scratched by a cat that is being tested for rabies, according to her mother. Authorities advised her to undergo a series of three vaccinations, and she is currently getting treatment.
Any bats -- dead or alive -- that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should immediately be submitted to authorities for testing. Residents should contact their local animal control agency before attempting to pick up a bat.
“Always avoid direct contact with bats, and never touch them without thick gloves,” said Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor. “Don’t allow children or domestic animals to come in contact with any bats.”
Every year, the Animal Disease Laboratory confirms between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies. To date, the lab has tested 81 bats and eight were positive for rabies (four in Washoe County and one each in Elko, Clark, Lyon and White Pine counties.)
In August of 2017, a rabid bat was discovered in a classroom at Grammar No. 2 in Elko, delaying the start of school for one week.
Nets were installed and open crevices were sealed to prevent bats from nesting until the following summer, when the roof was replaced on the main building.
In the state of Nevada, rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets. Companion animal owners are urged to have pets vaccinated against rabies and maintain a regular vaccination schedule. Indoor cats should also be vaccinated, as bats can enter and exit residences unnoticed.
