ELKO — Officers were called to a residence in the Winchester area of Elko Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. on report of a sexual assault that had just taken place. An adult female victim was home with a small child. The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult with a stocky build, dressed in a dark T-shirt and blue jeans. The suspect entered the residence, threatened and used force to commit the sexual assault. The victim suffered minor injuries. According to authorities, no harm was done to the child.
Elko Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. It is unknown how the suspect arrived to or left area. No further physical description is available.
The public can provide information to Det. Marshowsky at 777-7310.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.