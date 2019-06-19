{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Police Badge

ELKO — Officers were called to a residence in the Winchester area of Elko Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. on report of a sexual assault that had just taken place. An adult female victim was home with a small child. The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult with a stocky build, dressed in a dark T-shirt and blue jeans. The suspect entered the residence, threatened and used force to commit the sexual assault. The victim suffered minor injuries. According to authorities, no harm was done to the child.

Elko Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. It is unknown how the suspect arrived to or left area. No further physical description is available.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The public can provide information to Det. Marshowsky at 777-7310.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
2
2
18

Tags

Load comments