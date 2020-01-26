Rebirth: The Pioneer Hotel gleams as a jewel of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO – For more than 25 years, the Pioneer Hotel has been one of the hubs of activity during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Home of the Western Folklife Center, the 107-year-old building has hosted countless poets, musicians, artists and fans of cowboy culture, serving as “a window to the rural West.”
But the three-story brick structure on the corner of Fifth and Railroad streets has a lengthy history of its own.
Starting as one of Elko’s earliest businesses in December 1868, the Pioneer Saloon was one of dozens of tents that lined both sides of the Central Pacific Railroad tracks. As time marched on, a wooden framed structure replaced the tent and was transformed into a three-story brick building between 1912 and 1913. It quickly became one of the centerpieces of downtown Elko, 16 years before the Henderson Bank building was constructed a block away.
Upon its completion, the $50,000 structure built by Frank Robinson and George Ouderkirk was the first one in Elko to have electricity, hot and cold running water, and steam heat from the basement’s boiler, according to Barbi Wetzel, who wrote about the Pioneer Hotel for a Northeastern Nevada Historical Society Quarterly published in the Spring 1985 issue.
The building’s unique “architectural style is significant because of its design influences from the American Arts and Crafts movement,” Wetzel wrote. Bricks of contrasting hues and colorful tile was used and is “apparent in the Fifth Street arch.”
After it opened, the Pioneer’s owners rented office space to doctors, attorneys, real estate agents and livestock dealers.
In 1945, the building was purchased by enterprising owner Kenneth Scott, who opened a casino and lunch counter on the ground floor. The Pioneer Hotel was born when he converted the boarding rooms that used to be offices into hotel rooms.
The Pioneer housed a wide variety of businesses in its time. In a span of seven decades, a Chinese restaurant, dry cleaner, flower shop, beauty and barber shop, record store, grocery store, and print shop occupied the ground floor at one point or another.
Scott sold the hotel in 1981 and the Pioneer underwent a $2 million renovation by owners Mark, Kathy and Ward Chilton; Roger, Gail and Steve Trounday and others. It reopened Sept. 8, 1983, with a refurbished bar and restaurant serving breakfast lunch and dinner.
But a little more than three months after the newly renovated Pioneer Hotel was reopened, it closed its doors. After being sold three years later to Reno investors at public auction, the deal fell through.
Six years later, the building was purchased by Kent and Julie Dixon along with the Moell Hardware store adjacent to the Pioneer, said local historian Jan Peterson.
“Where the G Three Theater is was Moell Hardware. They were a longtime Elko family,” Peterson said. “The restaurant is where the G Three is now. It was a good restaurant.”
Constructed in the late 1940s, the digging for the foundation of the newer structure triggered the collapse of the east side of the Pioneer, killing two people, Peterson recalled.
The revitalized Pioneer didn’t last long, and the Dixons closed the Pioneer and filed for bankruptcy July 1990. Its doors were shut in April the following year.
For a few months, the building sat vacant until the Western Folklife Center saw an opportunity to rehabilitate the building as a Western cultural center.
Thanks to a donation by local rancher George Gund III, who was also a member of the WFC’s board of trustees, the Pioneer was sold on Dec. 31, 1991. It would become the center’s headquarters dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of Western art and culture.
Meg Glaser, exhibits coordinator, remembered her first impressions of the building, which had a “swimming pool catching leaks” in the middle of the floor.
Volunteers quickly descended on the Pioneer to clean it up and clear beds out of hotel rooms before the 1992 Poetry Gathering began.
“From there, bit by bit, we made it our own, but we tried to keep some of the historic bones to it,” Glaser said.
Since then, renovations transformed the ground floor into the Wiegand Gallery, G Three Bar Theater, Pioneer Saloon and gift shop. The upstairs hotel rooms became offices for year-round and seasonal staff who organize year-round events and the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
The original the Arts and Crafts architecture style has been slowly reintroduced to the main rooms, Glaser said. However, there is still more work to be done in the rest of the building.
The Pioneer has been through an incredible transformation in its 107-year-old history. The brick building in the heart of downtown Elko has virtually seen it all.
“We always intended it to be a window to the West, especially the rural West,” Glaser said.
Today, the Pioneer Hotel is the center of the week-long National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Poets and musicians receive thunderous applause inside the G Three Bar Theater. Western art aficionados wander through the Wiegand Gallery’s themed exhibits. Friends and fans of cowboy poetry, music and art reunite for a drink in the Pioneer Saloon. Audiences browse through the gift shop for a book or CD of their favorite artist.
“The Gathering is the whole town … not just what we’re doing,” Glaser explained. “It’s so cool that there’s the [Cowboy Arts and Gear] Museum across the way. There’s open mic sessions, trade shows and the Northeastern Nevada Museum [hosts] amazing programs. The town is jam-packed with gear makers and artists.”