Rebirth: The Pioneer Hotel gleams as a jewel of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Constructed in the late 1940s, the digging for the foundation of the newer structure triggered the collapse of the east side of the Pioneer, killing two people, Peterson recalled.

The revitalized Pioneer didn’t last long, and the Dixons closed the Pioneer and filed for bankruptcy July 1990. Its doors were shut in April the following year.

For a few months, the building sat vacant until the Western Folklife Center saw an opportunity to rehabilitate the building as a Western cultural center.

Thanks to a donation by local rancher George Gund III, who was also a member of the WFC’s board of trustees, the Pioneer was sold on Dec. 31, 1991. It would become the center’s headquarters dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of Western art and culture.

Meg Glaser, exhibits coordinator, remembered her first impressions of the building, which had a “swimming pool catching leaks” in the middle of the floor.

Volunteers quickly descended on the Pioneer to clean it up and clear beds out of hotel rooms before the 1992 Poetry Gathering began.

“From there, bit by bit, we made it our own, but we tried to keep some of the historic bones to it,” Glaser said.