Getting to learn from a professional in any field is an incredible opportunity, but learning from a record-breaking champion is undoubtedly better, especially when living in a town the size of Elko.

Elko isn’t exactly a hub for big names or professional athletes of any kind, so the presence of the most decorated wrestler in U.S. history is big. Jordan Burroughs is an Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champ, who blessed the youthful wrestlers of Elko with his expertise and guidance Saturday, June 17.

The daylong camp consisted of hands-on motivation, technique, and inspiration from Burroughs. Wrestlers ages 6 through 18 were able to learn and grow as people, athletes, and wrestlers.

“We wanted to give these kids a unique experience. Jordan Burroughs is the icon of wrestling right now and he’s created a really positive image for himself, so this gives the kids an experience and opportunity they wouldn’t normally get,” said Louden Sharp, director of the Elko Wrestling Club.

Many camp attendees are not current or future wrestlers, but both them and their parents understood the significance and rarity of the experience and knew that not attending would be giving up a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s as if Michael Jordan came to Elko for a camp in 1998, what would that have done to the basketball culture here? Wrestling’s already big in Elko. What will it be like after this experience?” said Sharp.

Sharp is right. Wrestling is already one of the most prominent and successful sports in Elko. Between Spring Creek and Elko high schools the NIAA 3A State Title hasn’t left the county in almost 10 years, and both schools have sent countless athletes on to wrestle in college.

The strong wrestling programs start way before high school. The Ruby Mountain Wrestling team and Elko Wrestling Club build young athletes' love and skill for the sport, and provide them opportunities to wrestle competitively at a young age. The strength of these programs fosters a passion for the sport throughout Elko County.

“Elko has a culture of fighting through hard things. The mining industry here, it’s a tough job -- they have long hours, it’s a grind and that's what wrestling is, a grind. You have to be a fighter to wrestle and Elko has that culture of fighting through hard things, and that’s what helps make our wrestlers,” said Sharp.

Throughout the day Burroughs helped Elko’s fighters develop physically and mentally as wrestlers.

“Let’s learn something new to develop the complexity and depth of our wrestling,” said Burroughs. While he worked the kids physically through drills, conditioning, and sparing, he infused them with support and direction.

”We all have things to work on whether we’re a champ or not," said Burroughs to the kids as they pounded out push-ups while cheering “I’m going to be a state champ.”

Burroughs' positive attitude and image was reflected in his teaching and coaching, words of encouragement echoed through Centennial Gym regularly throughout the day.

Filling any time spent not actively working with advice and insight, he encouraged the kids to give thanks to the people who support them as athletes, and in life, as well as find passion for whatever it is they may do in and beyond wrestling.

“As you go through this process you're going to have to learn to love what you do. And on days when you don’t love it you’re going to find the motivation to continue to work hard and develop your skills,” said Burroughs in his parting statement to the group.

Burroughs' wisdom and teaching will likely resonate with the kids in attendance throughout their careers -- as wrestlers and as people -- and give them an edge while competing to keep that state title local for yet another year.