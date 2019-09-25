{{featured_button_text}}

RENO (AP) — The FBI has arrested a suspect in last week’s bank robbery north of Reno in Southern California.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Wednesday Orange County sheriff’s deputies assisted federal agents in taking 32-year-old Albert Diaz-Ordaz into custody Tuesday evening in Fountain Valley, California.

He’s currently in federal custody there awaiting extradition to Nevada.

Investigators quickly identified him as the key suspect in Friday’s robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Sun Valley partly because a bank teller said he had been in the bank the day before and showed his photo ID while inquiring about opening a new account.

Federal prosecutors say he made off with $10,000 after he appeared to be concealing a weapon his pocket and handed a note to a teller that read, “Give me $10,000 and no one gets hurt.”

