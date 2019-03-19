ELKO – Leaking sewage was reported to be coming from a Bullion Road residence more than a year ago, and now a resident is claiming she has been sickened by an E. coli infection related to the leak.
The resident filed a complaint with state environmental and health departments on Jan. 5, 2018, stating that Ron Goldie of 1403 W. Bullion Road was releasing raw sewage onto his property. His residence is located just outside the city limits.
According to the notification, the raw sewage could be making its way to the Humboldt River, which lies downhill only a short distance away.
Apparently no action was taken following the original report and the issue was again reported to the state this month.
The second report to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection claims Goldie has been in violation since the original complaint. It also states this has been an ongoing problem for more than four years.
The report states that Goldie installed a pump and pipe system to drain his sewage into a nearby culvert. Goldie and neighboring properties utilize well water. The sewage line runs over his well, potentially contaminating his and his neighbors’ water.
The report also claims that Goldie “put down a leach pipe only a few feet beneath the ground’s surface and then covered [it] to continue draining raw sewage to the street.”
"I do not have a lid on the septic tank because I had my tank pumped out last year," Goldie told the Elko Daily Free Press. "I replaced the pipe that was going to the leach field that was smashed."
According to Goldie, the tank lid weighs 100 pounds.
"I am 65 years old and can't lift it out of the hole," he said. "I would like to solve this problem, too, because I have been harassed.”
He said he is willing to have someone check it out.
Goldie was reported as using Terry’s Port-a-Potties to pump the sewer once, but eyewitnesses have noted another pump truck and they suspect the sewage is being taken into the desert and dumped, according to the report.
"Environmental Health staff were out, inspected the area and are working with the local authorities to address the issue," Nevada Department of Health and Human Services public information officer Martha Framstead said March 19.
