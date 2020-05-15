Restaurants, customers sink their teeth into a bite of normalcy

“It felt like normal,” Karr said. Staff wore masks, and an employee was designated to clean and wipe down everything, including menus.

Like other restaurants that stayed open during the shutdown, Dreez and Blind Onion took orders for curbside delivery. Some staff chose to stay home, and for the rest who opted to work, Karr gave employees other tasks and projects to complete at both locations.

“My payroll was probably down about 10 to 15 percent, but sales were down 60 to 70 percent.”

“We’re glad to go back to a normal routine,” he said. “We missed the people.”

Karr said customers seemed to be comfortable returning to Dreez and the Blind Onion.

“Most people have been extremely supportive,” he said. “There’s some who are still afraid to go out or afraid of what’s going on. I definitely do not look down on them for that, but I hope they are respectful of the people who feel comfortable and want to get out.”

Karr, who sits on the Elko County Board of Commissioners, said as a business owner he hoped other businesses exercised caution and did not rush to go “back to normal.”