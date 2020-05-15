Restaurants, customers sink their teeth into a bite of normalcy

ELKO – Restaurant owners and employees aren’t the only ones happy to throw open their doors again. It’s not been easy on regular customers, either.
When Charles and Deanna Allen learned the Coffee Mug was back to serving dine-in guests, they called their friend Doris Toothman to resume their regular lunch dates at one of their favorite restaurants in Elko.
“I’m really happy that he’s finally opening up,” Deanna said, referring to Jeff Dalling, owner of the Coffee Mug. “We’ve had withdrawals.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic led to state directives closing dining areas and limiting service to either take-out or delivery, the three friends frequently met for lunch, catching up on each other’s activities and lives.
“We’d sit and visit and gossip,” Deanna said.
Although the friends talked on the phone, it wasn’t the same.
They said they felt comfortable having lunch at the Coffee Mug, trusting that Dalling would follow the safety protocols under the Phase 1 guidelines.
“We know Jeff is going to do what they are supposed to be doing,” Toothman said.
Deanna agreed. “They’ve always kept this place clean, so it’s fine with me.”
Having customers like the Allens and Toothman returning for a meal at the Coffee Mug makes it feel like life is getting back to normal for him and the employees, Dalling said.
“All the customers are excited,” he said. “This is their second home. They like being served by the staff.”
At first, the restaurant stayed open for curbside delivery but closed when business dropped by 95 percent.
“We were losing money,” Dalling said. “It was easier to be closed. We gave food to the employees.”
After being open for four days this week, with 50 percent of the customers, he said “we’re not making money.”
When the Coffee Mug closed, Dalling kept the staff on the payroll because he “heard nightmares about getting unemployment.”
But when Sisolak allowed restaurants to reopen on May 7, it was like “flipping the switch.”
Tables and barstools were removed to keep tables and customers six feet apart. Food was ordered on a day’s notice and prepped before the Mug’s 7 a.m. reopening on May 9. Employees were instructed to wear masks.
“We’re keeping everything clean, and we hope everybody comes out,” Dalling said.
Jon Karr also opened Dreez and Blind Onion on that day, and said the response from customers “was fantastic.”
“It felt like normal,” Karr said. Staff wore masks, and an employee was designated to clean and wipe down everything, including menus.
Like other restaurants that stayed open during the shutdown, Dreez and Blind Onion took orders for curbside delivery. Some staff chose to stay home, and for the rest who opted to work, Karr gave employees other tasks and projects to complete at both locations.
“My payroll was probably down about 10 to 15 percent, but sales were down 60 to 70 percent.”
“We’re glad to go back to a normal routine,” he said. “We missed the people.”
Karr said customers seemed to be comfortable returning to Dreez and the Blind Onion.
“Most people have been extremely supportive,” he said. “There’s some who are still afraid to go out or afraid of what’s going on. I definitely do not look down on them for that, but I hope they are respectful of the people who feel comfortable and want to get out.”
Karr, who sits on the Elko County Board of Commissioners, said as a business owner he hoped other businesses exercised caution and did not rush to go “back to normal.”
“I hope we are the cheerleaders and the leaders in not doing something silly to cause us to backtrack,” he said.
Both Karr and Dalling are hoping customers will see the efforts and precautions they have taken to give guests a safe dining experience.
“If you feel safe, please come out and enjoy yourself and appreciate the protocol we’re following to make you feel safe,” Karr said.
"If you feel safe, please come out and enjoy yourself and appreciate the protocol we're following to make you feel safe."
-- Jon Karr,
Restaurant owner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!