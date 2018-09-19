Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Wendy Portrey is named Riverton Hometown Hero.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice.

They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Last week’s recipient was Wendy Portrey. Wendy is married to Steve they have four children and four grandchildren. Wendy is an Elko High graduate and has been a substitute teacher in Elko since 1993. She is involved with the FCCLA as a volunteer adviser for the last 10 years. She helps the club with selling EHS clothing and their catering business Wendy is always there with the kids and their activities.

Thanks, Wendy, for all you have done in our great community!

