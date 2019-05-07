ELKO -- Highway construction season is coming soon, and although the projects in the works will cause some inconveniences this summer and next, the end result will be smoother and safer sailing for travelers in the Elko region.
Nevada Department of Transportation District 3 Engineer Boyd Ratliff said that first up on the list of projects is the construction of a truck climbing lane for eastbound traffic going up to the Pequop Summit on Interstate 80 east of Elko. There is already a truck climbing lane on the other side of the summit for westbound traffic.
The eastbound truck climbing lane “will start at the bottom of that canyon and go up to the summit,” Ratliff said at the April Elko County Regional Transportation Commission meeting. “It’s a very significant project. There is going to be some blasting in that canyon. There’s going be bridge widening, and lots of grading and drainage improvements.”
The contract for this project has been awarded to W.W. Clyde & Co. of Utah. They are now getting mobilized to begin work. The cost of the project is $31.3 million.
People who travel Interstate 80 through Nevada are familiar with the concrete stretch of highway in the Deeth area west of Wells. It’s a bumpy, noisy ride, especially for certain vehicles. Some people at the Regional Transportation Commission meeting commented that some children actually enjoy that section of road. However, many adults find it more annoying than fun.
Ratliff said this concrete section of highway has been on the list of projects for years. This summer the concrete section should finally get torn out and replaced with a much smoother asphalt highway.
The project has not been awarded yet, but Ratliff said the contractor with the apparent low bid is Road and Highway Builders of Sparks. The contract is expected to be approved on May 13, and Ratliff said work on the highway will probably begin within a month after that.
The section of highway that will be replaced is about 6.5 miles, Ratliff said. The project cost is $16.4 million.
“It is definitely overdue and it is a much-needed project,” Ratliff said.
He said that the project was delayed for several years in order “to be as efficient as possible with the highway funds.” Ratliff explained that other paving projects in the region would have seen their costs rise if they were delayed, but the Deeth project could be delayed without changing the scope of work or increasing the costs.
At the Regional Transportation Commission meeting, Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he would also like to see work done to smooth out Interstate 80 east of the Carlin Tunnel.
“If people are driving anything bigger than a small pickup or a car,” Eklund said, “they stop at the California Trail Center and put on their bucking spurs and saddles to drive over that area, because it’s fairly rough.”
Ratliff said he agreed, and some maintenance has been done on that section of highway but a major reconstruction project is still a ways in the future.
“But it is on our radar,” he said.
More I-80 work which will probably get started later in the summer is a pavement reconstruction project by Osino, east of Elko. On about a seven-mile stretch of highway, an inch or two of asphalt will be milled off and will be replaced with thicker pavement. Ratliff estimates that this project will cost in the 8 to 11 million dollar range.
Probably the number one priority for road projects in Elko County, Ratliff said, is the addition of new passing lanes on U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and Jackpot. This project has passed the scoping phase and is currently being designed. The first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2020, although it possibly could be postponed to 2021. Ratliff said he thinks probably three or four areas with new north and south passing lanes will be added.
“I’m anticipating this project for next year will be the first phase of several,” he said.
“That’s a very dangerous stretch of road,” Eklund commented during the Regional Transportation Commission meeting.
“It has become that way,” Ratliff agreed. “Twenty-five to 30 years ago it was a different animal. It hasn’t changed too much since then; in fact, we’ve made safety improvements. But the usage and the vehicle counts on that road have gone up significantly here in the last 10 years. Passing lanes will alleviate some of that congestion and the need for people to feel like they need to pass when they shouldn’t.”
Another project that’s set to go is a box replacement at Jack Creek on the Tuscarora Highway, State Route 226. Ratliff said a contractor is on board for the project, but they will probably have to wait until the middle of summer to get to work in order to let things dry out a bit.
“The box over Jack Creek, the bottom of it is completely deteriorated,” Ratliff said. “The rebar is showing through the concrete. They’ll be putting in a wider and safer box for that roadway.”
He said there will probably be a temporary single-lane bridge with a signal over Jack Creek during the construction.
Along with all these projects, there will be chip seals and other projects on state routes throughout the county. Ratliff said NDOT has allocated about $3 to $3.5 million for contracted work on these projects, along with about $700,000 for state forces.
One change to I-80 in Nevada that was completed last year was an increase in the speed limit from 75 to 80 miles per hour. The speed limit increase was done in several phases, and the 80-miles-per-hour signs were installed between Elko and Wells in December.
“That was something that was definitely wanted by the Elko County commissioners,” Ratliff said.
The speed limit is still lower than 80 for certain sections of the highway, including through Elko, where the speed limit is 65.
