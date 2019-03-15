ELKO – Seventeen suspected cases of Salmonella have been reported in Elko this week, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
The Grille at Gold Dust West is the suspected source of the disease, public information officer Martha Framsted confirmed in an email.
“Division staff have been onsite at the facility since Monday, March 11,” Framsted said. “The business has not been closed and is cooperating with the investigation.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 23,000 people are hospitalized in the United States each year with Salmonella. The agency has reported as many as 450 deaths within the course of a year.
Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps beginning 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness can last up to a week. Most people recover with treatment.
“This is an ongoing investigation and I will provide additional information as the investigation proceeds,” Framsted said.
The Elko Daily Free Press has contacted Gold Dust West management for comment and is awaiting a response.
