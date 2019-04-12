CARSON CITY (AP) - A same-day voter registration bill has passed a state Senate committee in Nevada.
The legislative panel approved the measure on Friday. The bill, with a proposed conceptual amendment, would allow people who register to vote on Election Day to cast a full provisional ballot.
State Sen. James Ohrenschall says somebody who registers on Election Day will have their provisional ballot checked to make sure they are allowed to vote in that election.
The lawmaker says the bill will allow people who may have missed the registration deadline to participate in the Democratic process.
