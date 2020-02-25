School board may purchase site for new school

ELKO – A new elementary school in Elko is on the horizon.

The Elko County School District will be looking at purchasing a 37-acre parcel from the City of Elko for a new elementary school that would serve the growing population northwest of town.

“Due to the District’s current enrollment numbers, the City of Elko appears to be the next location for a new elementary school to be constructed,” the district stated on their agenda for the Feb. 25 meeting.

The trustees could give the district permission to enter into discussions to purchase the parcel.

In 2016, Design West Architects submitted an Elementary Site Evaluation Report that found six potential sites for an elementary school in Elko. However, the evaluation at the time dismissed the Rocky Road parcel as a possible location due to infrastructure problems.

“At the time of the report, it was not a viable location due to lack of infrastructure and water service,” the district stated.

Among the needs were a new city water tank and sewer services, but developments along North Fifth Street have made the location viable again.