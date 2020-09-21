 Skip to main content
School board to interview applicants for vacancy
Elko County School District logo

ELKO – The school board will conduct its first round of interviews to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees Tuesday evening.

Four applicants submitted letters of interest by 2 p.m. Monday to the Elko County School District, according to Kassandra Gray, assistant to the Board of Trustees.

One applicant did not meet the residental requirements, therefore, three people will be interviewed, Gray said. 

The qualified applicants will be interviewed either virtually or in-person at the school board’s regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Central Office conference room at 850 Elm Street.

The board could make an appointment for the vacancy on Oct. 13.

Once appointed by current school board members, the trustee will fill the vacancy through Dec. 31.

A second application process for a two-year term in that seat starting in January will be announced within the next few months.

Trustee Kieth Fish, who was elected to the school board in 2016, died last month. He filed for a second term in March, running unopposed.

Applicants are required to be over 18-years-old and reside within District 3, which encompasses parts of Spring Creek, Carlin and Mound Valley. They must be registered vote and not employed by the Elko County School District.

