Schools, GBC prepare for coronavirus

ELKO – Elko County School District announced it will remain open, as schools nationwide contemplate closing due to coronavirus.
Superintendent Todd Pehrson said in a statement released Friday afternoon that after meeting with the Board of Trustees, leadership team and community health officials, the district decided not to close schools throughout the district.
However, all school, district, and non-district sponsored athletics, extracurricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events are suspended effective March 16, until further notice.
“Activities and events scheduled later in the school year, including graduation ceremonies, will be evaluated as we progress through this situation,” Pehrson said. Before and after school programs will also continue to operate.
Restrictions on in-state and out-of-state student travel remain until further notice. Employees are also asked to avoid unnecessary travel to other schools, except for essential personnel servicing students.
District-wide, salad bars and share tables will be removed, and custodial staff will disinfect contact surfaces.
“We continue to refine our response to the coronavirus utilizing just-in-time information as it becomes available,” he added. “We will communicate on a regular basis through social media, news outlets, mass phone-calls (robo calls), and email with up-to-date information.”
“In assessing the impact that a school closure would have on our families and communities, there are currently no planned school closures at this time,” Pehrson said. “The goal of the Elko County School District is to remain open, provide the essential components of education for our children and to continue a sense of stability for our students, employees and families.”
The statement comes as both the school district and Great Basin College have the dual task of providing safe learning environments and instruction in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The district is working with local and state health authorities and the Nevada Department of Education “to ensure plans are in place should the coronavirus be identified in our schools,” Pehrson said.
Pehrson said the district is monitoring travel for out-of-state for students and staff “on a case-by-case” basis.
“Currently, in-state and in-district events will continue as scheduled. We will be monitoring the situation closely and informing you of any developments,” Pehrson said.
The district is encouraging students and staff who have a fever, cough, or any flu symptoms to stay home.
Although the student attendance policy recommends 90 percent or better attendance, students can be absent up to 18 days within the school year.
“That leaves ample room for ‘at home’ days for the vast majority of students,” Pehrson said, adding the district is willing to work with families who may need to stay home longer.
“We are assuring all families that no child will be retained this year stemming solely from absences due to illness,” he said.
Updates will be posted on the school district’s website and sent by email.
“This is a very fluid situation and changes may happen quickly,” Pehrson said.
Some statewide extracurricular events were reported to be canceled by Friday, including the Nevada State FFA convention and the state finals of Poetry Out Loud.
Great Basin College
At Great Basin College, “campus operations are proceeding normally,” said President Joyce Helens, but there is an eye toward transitioning live classes online.
“Any changes will be designed to minimize disruption to teaching and learning, and protect students and employees,” Helens said.
GBC will begin preparing faculty who teach in person, to move their classes online.
For students in Career and Technical Education and nursing programs, where class instruction may require them to participate in practicums and hands-on learning, the college is considering how to minimize their exposure and take extra precautions.
However, conducting events at GBC is still up in the air, said Helens.
“We made the decision to postpone the GBC Foundation Gala to a later time and are compiling other information about other gatherings, such as the student awards event, to still recognize students but hold the gathering virtually,” she said.
“And, the chances are good that our accreditation visit at the end of this month may also be conducted virtually as well,” Helens added. “More on that as we hear from the accrediting body.”
Similar precautions are taking place at the University of Nevada, Reno and Las Vegas, where classes will be moved online on March 23.
In a memo sent by Chancellor Thom Reilly to all Nevada System of Higher Education presidents, he requested all institutions to plan and prepare for switching in-person courses to remote instruction no later than April 3.
“While making preparations for remote instruction, please develop contingencies for students who may not own or have access to a personal computer or other technologies,” Reilly added.
To date, 20 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nevada, according to a report posted by the Nevada Independent on March 13.