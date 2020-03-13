Schools, GBC prepare for coronavirus

“In assessing the impact that a school closure would have on our families and communities, there are currently no planned school closures at this time,” Pehrson said. “The goal of the Elko County School District is to remain open, provide the essential components of education for our children and to continue a sense of stability for our students, employees and families.”

The statement comes as both the school district and Great Basin College have the dual task of providing safe learning environments and instruction in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district is working with local and state health authorities and the Nevada Department of Education “to ensure plans are in place should the coronavirus be identified in our schools,” Pehrson said.

Pehrson said the district is monitoring travel for out-of-state for students and staff “on a case-by-case” basis.

“Currently, in-state and in-district events will continue as scheduled. We will be monitoring the situation closely and informing you of any developments,” Pehrson said.

The district is encouraging students and staff who have a fever, cough, or any flu symptoms to stay home.