Scratch board artist creates lifelike images
Scratch board artist creates lifelike images

Scratch board artists creates lifelike images

Shaylen Baird shows her scratch board portrait of Willie Nelson. Baird is showing her work at Elko County Art Club Gallery.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – Artist Shaylen Baird does all things crafty – sewing, painting, Christmas ornaments and crochet. She loves rhinestones and pinup-style dresses and calls herself “Suzie Homemaker.” Although she has her hands involved in multiple projects at a single time, due in part to her “bored easily” personality, what she really excels at is scratchboard art, a painstaking process that takes “the patience of Job.”

“I cook, I bake, I sew,” said Baird. “I learned macramé. I could make a hammock if I needed to. I like challenge.”

She practiced charcoal as a young person and feels it was a good background for her main body of work she creates now, scratchboard art. The process involves scraping away a black coating on a board, revealing highlight underneath. According to Baird, there is a very small community of scratchboard artists.

Baird enjoys working in portraiture with stunningly realistic results. She has created lifelike portraits of military men, country stars and people in her life.

“I have moved on from just a razor blade [as a scratch tool.] I use a whittling tool, tattoo needles and Magic Eraser sponges. I can see where the highlights go because my background is in black and white.”

Most of Baird’s work is custom. She can portray a number of other subject matters like cars and still life images.

“My husband is always encouraging,” Baird said. “I fill up the house with yarn and he just goes with it.”

Baird especially loves traditional arts, the things that used to be taught in home economics class.

“Everything is computer generated [now]. I like learning the things your grandmother would have taught you.” Baird is currently showing her scratchboard work at the Elko County Art Gallery. She plans to have a demo both at Art in the Park in July.

She is also available for custom work.

Elko County Art Club Gallery

407 Railroad St.

753-8170

Contact the artist at: sgould0719@gmail.com

