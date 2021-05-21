Scratch board artist creates lifelike images

ELKO – Artist Shaylen Baird does all things crafty – sewing, painting, Christmas ornaments and crochet. She loves rhinestones and pinup-style dresses and calls herself “Suzie Homemaker.” Although she has her hands involved in multiple projects at a single time, due in part to her “bored easily” personality, what she really excels at is scratchboard art, a painstaking process that takes “the patience of Job.”

“I cook, I bake, I sew,” said Baird. “I learned macramé. I could make a hammock if I needed to. I like challenge.”

She practiced charcoal as a young person and feels it was a good background for her main body of work she creates now, scratchboard art. The process involves scraping away a black coating on a board, revealing highlight underneath. According to Baird, there is a very small community of scratchboard artists.

Baird enjoys working in portraiture with stunningly realistic results. She has created lifelike portraits of military men, country stars and people in her life.

“I have moved on from just a razor blade [as a scratch tool.] I use a whittling tool, tattoo needles and Magic Eraser sponges. I can see where the highlights go because my background is in black and white.”

