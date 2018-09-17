Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELKO — Elko County Commissioners have received phone calls and questions regarding the recent kidnapping and high-speed-chase incident that occurred Aug. 30 in the Elko and Spring Creek areas.

A brief report will be provided during the Sheriff Department's monthly report at the Wednesday, Sept. 19, Board of Commissioners meeting that begins at 1:30 p.m, in the Nannini Administration Building, 540 Court St.

Attention will be given during the briefing report to not compromise this case as the investigation is ongoing, Elko County stated in Sept. 17 a press release.

