ELKO — Elko County Commissioners have received phone calls and questions regarding the recent kidnapping and high-speed-chase incident that occurred Aug. 30 in the Elko and Spring Creek areas.
A brief report will be provided during the Sheriff Department's monthly report at the Wednesday, Sept. 19, Board of Commissioners meeting that begins at 1:30 p.m, in the Nannini Administration Building, 540 Court St.
Attention will be given during the briefing report to not compromise this case as the investigation is ongoing, Elko County stated in Sept. 17 a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.