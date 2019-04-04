ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis woman took exception to another's comment about her groceries in the checkout line of a Schnucks and eventually opened fire on the fellow customer's car, authorities say.
Tationna Thompson, 20, of the 1100 block of Angelica Street, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The confrontation began at the Schnucks store at 3840 South Grand Boulevard on March 17, charges say. A woman checking out made a comment to Thompson about the amount of groceries in Thompson's cart, according to court documents.
It was not clear from court documents if the women were in the express line, but Thompson got angry over the woman's comment, argued with her and then followed her into the parking lot and pointed a gun at her, charges say. The woman drove off the lot, but a Chevrolet SUV soon pulled alongside her at South Grand and Chippewa Street.
That's when Thompson leaned her body out of the SUV and fired two shots at the woman's vehicle, missing her.
Police said surveillance videos show the argument in the Schnucks store and when Thompson leaned out of her SUV.
Bail for Thompson was set at $100,000, cash-only. Her criminal history includes charges of receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident, for which she received probation. Court records say she also has a 2015 conviction in Illinois for attempted robbery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.