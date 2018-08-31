OSINO — A gun went off during a disturbance at an Osino school bus stop Aug. 30.
Police scanners warned of shots fired at 3:45 p.m. and reported a possible female suspect with a firearm.
“A gun was involved with it,” said Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts. “While they were wrestling for the gun, it did go off.
No one was injured in the incident.
Pitts said the deputy in charge was still conducting interviews as of about 6 p.m., but that an arrest in the case is likely.
One person claims the shot was fired in self defense, Pitts said, but witnesses’ testimony will also be taken into account.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
