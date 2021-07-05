Silver Sage Honey: 'Beekeeper Magic'

“Best honey around!!” ToniJo Caetano posted on Facebook. “The whipped/cream honey is the best. We use it in our coffee, teas, on toast, etc. My grandson gets so excited when we go to [farmers market] booths and Silver Sage Honey is there. Our allergies have been better the last couple of years as well.”

The business also offers pollination and hive removal services. She recently assisted with the recovery of hives from a trucking accident.

For Amanda, keeping bees in Nevada entails feeding them nine months out of the year and taking them to California to pollinate almond trees during the coldest part of winter.

In about March, Amanda brings the hives home then splits them apart, doubling the number of hives and selling some to mostly local buyers.

Interest in beekeeping exploded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s growing,” Amanda said. “Everyone freaked out about being able to grow their own food.”

The hives not sold get to spend summertime in Clover Valley, Ruby Valley, Starr Valley, Eureka and Carlin. Amanda likens putting bees in fields to putting cows on grazing land.