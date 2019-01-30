Try 1 month for 99¢
Soups, breads and memories

Chef Ryan Oeschger presents a bowl of butternut chile chili during the Hearty Soups & Breads cooking workshop.

 SUZANNE FEATHERSTON

ELKO — Soul-warming soups and rib-sticking sourdoughs topped the tables after an afternoon of cooking with chef Ryan Oeschger during a Jan. 29 workshop.

The Hearty Soups & Breads workshop presented during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering gave participants a taste of local cooking.

“This place was buzzing,” Oeschger said as he started dishes after the two-plus-hour long event.

Oeschger is a certified professional cook known for using fresh ingredients in colorful creations, and wife Andrea makes sourdough creations in their home under the state’s cottage foods laws.

For the workshop, Ryan Oechger prepared chicken tortilla soup, butternut chile chili and massaged kale-apple salad for about 25 guests at the First Presbyterian Church. On the side were loaves of Strong Wife sourdough and ancho-cumin sourdough chips.

“We like the chili,” said Elko resident Lisa Lespade. “It was delicious.”

Fellow participant Diane Rice added that “he made it look easy, even though there was a lot of chopping.”

Participants helped prepare the ingredients and watched the dishes come together before ladling soups, breaking bread, pouring wine and circling tables for conversation.

At Lespade and Rice’s table, the talk between spoonsful of soup covered memories of the early National Cowboy Poetry Gatherings in the 1980s, and of cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell as a boy growing up in Nevada.

“It has changed a lot,” Rice said of the gathering.

“And so has Waddie,” added Barbara Lespade.

