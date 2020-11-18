1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

Nevada is experiencing drought, with much of it in extreme drought, and it’s moved in and out of such dry conditions for years. Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, which has made parts of the U.S. West much drier and more flammable.

Investigators from the state and Reno fire marshal’s office as well as the utility NV Energy were trying to find the cause of the fire.

Fire Department incident commander Mark Winkelman said the fire started about 200 yards from the origin point of a November 2011 fire that destroyed 27 homes. That blaze was ignited by arcing power lines at a substation in strong winds, he said.

The so-called Caughlin Fire in 2011 was one of the first in the area to make it clear that dangerous wildfires no longer were confined to hot, dry summer months, said Cochran, the fire chief.

“That was sort of a watershed mark nine years ago where we realized there is no fire season — fire season is year-round,” he said, adding that vegetation has become drier and burns easier.