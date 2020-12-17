1 dead after car crashes into Brigham City home

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — One person died after a car crashed into a house early Wednesday morning in Brigham City, authorities said.

The crash took place about 12:11 a.m. near 800 N. Highland Blvd. in Brigham City, according to a Facebook post from the Brigham City Fire Department.

The car was traveling at a high speed when it left the road and went through the front yard of a home. The car hit the carport area of the home and the people inside the home heard a loud crash and felt the house shake, but were not injured, the post said.

The car landed upside down on top of a car that was in the driveway of the home.

It took crews about an hour to stabilize the car and extricate the driver, who was the only occupant, out of the car. The person was pronounced dead at the scene and was not identified.

Brigham City police are investigating the crash. No further information was immediately available.

