100,000-square-foot engineering building opens at UNR

“At every step of the process, we are here for our students,” Maragakis said. “We are committed to the success of all of our students, and as the new building opens, we are also affirming our continued commitment to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion that are crucial to continued growth and prosperity worldwide.”

The third and fourth floors of the building house the Department of Computer Science & Engineering. The new space increases the department’s footprint from 13,000 square feet to 23,000 square feet and brings all of its research labs under one roof, facilitating collaboration for students and faculty alike. Students and faculty will be able to pursue advances not only in robotics and cybersecurity but also networking, big data and related fields of study in the new computer labs and research spaces, including a 25-seat and a 50-seat computer lab on the first floor.