100,000-square-foot engineering building opens at UNR

RENO – Inside the new William N. Pennington Engineering Building, President Marc Johnson and College of Engineering Dean Manos Maragakis, with the help of an autonomous robot, opened the 100,000-square-foot building in a hybrid live/online ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 25.
President Johnson outlined the goals for the building as an economic catalyst and an incubator for high-impact research that will improve lives the world over.
“This 100,000-square-foot building provides a modern facility capable of supporting high-tech, cutting-edge research,” Johnson said. “It will allow the College of Engineering to pursue its strategic vision: serve Nevada and educate future generations of engineering professionals.”
While construction began in 2018, the concept for a new engineering building as an economic catalyst and research center originated with Maragakis’s 10-year plan when he came into office in 2008. The plan received a boost when, under the leadership of Governor Brian Sandoval, the 2017 legislature made a $41.5 million commitment to the project. The University committed $23 million to the $87.5 million initiative and secured $23 million in funding from private donors.
“At its heart, our field is about solving problems, and we are grateful to everyone, from the governor and legislators to the donors, who saw the importance of the new engineering building to support our high-impact research,” Maragakis said. “Combined with state-of-the-art curricula and dedicated mentorship from leading faculty, the new laboratories and study spaces will enable our exceptional students to flourish. The William N. Pennington Engineering Building unlocks a tremendous potential to turn visions of a better, safer world into reality.”
The addition of the massive new building to campus also creates a full engineering complex that includes several other engineering facilities clustered together at the south east end of campus: the world-renowned Earthquake Engineering Lab, the Rogers-Weiner Large-Scale Structures Laboratory, the Harry Reid Engineering Building and the Scrugham Engineering and Mines Building.
“The College of Engineering is committed to providing students a globally competitive engineering education,” Maragakis said. “This building propels that goal forward and contributes to the vitality of our region, our nation and our world.”
There’s a 200-seat classroom on the first floor, 40 laboratories (both wet and dry) and throughout the four stories are 150 graduate workstations that provide master’s and doctoral students the space to pursue their goals.
“The opening of the William N. Pennington Engineering Building is an important milestone not just for the University but for our entire region,” Johnson said. “In its halls, students and faculty alike will perform groundbreaking research, preparing the next generation of engineers and computer scientists for vital careers to propel our economy forward.”
With dedicated space for all five engineering departments the Pennington Engineering Building is designed to support members of the College at all stages of their careers.
“At every step of the process, we are here for our students,” Maragakis said. “We are committed to the success of all of our students, and as the new building opens, we are also affirming our continued commitment to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion that are crucial to continued growth and prosperity worldwide.”
The third and fourth floors of the building house the Department of Computer Science & Engineering. The new space increases the department’s footprint from 13,000 square feet to 23,000 square feet and brings all of its research labs under one roof, facilitating collaboration for students and faculty alike. Students and faculty will be able to pursue advances not only in robotics and cybersecurity but also networking, big data and related fields of study in the new computer labs and research spaces, including a 25-seat and a 50-seat computer lab on the first floor.
The new building also houses a Class 100 Cleanroom. It is supported by a mechanical room with 10 independent air and water systems. The cleanroom is a carefully calibrated and maintained laboratory that reduces air contaminants from an average of up to 1,000,000 parts per cubic foot down to 100. This degree of air purity is unmatched by publicly available laboratories in the state of Nevada, and it is essential for research in biosensing, nanotechnology and advanced manufacturing – industries that have increasingly come to Nevada in recent years.
“This cleanroom will allow us to build a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary research laboratory, which will in turn allow the University to emerge as one of the premier world institutes in nano/microelectronics and nanotechnology-enabled research,” Department of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering Associate Professor Jeongwon Park said. “The cleanroom will enhance collaboration with local industry partners and enable collaborative projects with the University, in turn creating further opportunities for student training including internships at global companies and national labs.”
The new building is key to the ongoing success of the College and all of its students.
“Everyone in the College of Engineering is united in our common desire to make the world a better place,” Maragakis said. “We are committed to making sure that our faculty, staff and students work in an environment that will enable them to achieve their goals and contribute to the economic development and quality of life throughout the state, country and around the globe. When the doors of the William N. Pennington Engineering Building opened, they opened for everyone. No matter your background, no matter your identity, no matter your country of origin – you are welcome here.”
