15-year-old girl missing in Fernley
0 comments
top story

15-year-old girl missing in Fernley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The office described Laura Ridge of Fernley as a “runaway” and said she was last seen Sunday in the company of her boyfriend, Nathaniel Terpening.

Ridge is described as 5-foot-6-inches weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“If you have information on Laura's whereabouts, please contact Deputy Tustin, call the LCSO dispatch 775-577-5023 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Laura Ridge
LYON COUNTY SHERIFF
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News