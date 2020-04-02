15-year-old girl missing in Fernley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The office described Laura Ridge of Fernley as a “runaway” and said she was last seen Sunday in the company of her boyfriend, Nathaniel Terpening.

Ridge is described as 5-foot-6-inches weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“If you have information on Laura's whereabouts, please contact Deputy Tustin, call the LCSO dispatch 775-577-5023 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900,” stated the sheriff’s office.

