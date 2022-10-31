 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 children die in UTV rollover at Sand Mountain

Nevada News

FALLON – Two children died Saturday in a UTV rollover at Sand Mountain Recreation Area in Churchill County.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reported that the juveniles were passengers in a side-by-side that was being operated by an adult when it rolled over.

“One of the juveniles was pronounced deceased on scene and the other succumbed to her injuries after being flown to Renown by Care Flight,” the report stated.

They said everyone involved was from Alpaugh, California visiting the recreation area for the holiday weekend.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident however the investigation is still ongoing.”

