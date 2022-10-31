2 children die in UTV rollover at Sand Mountain

Across Nevada, county election officials have resigned at notable rates in the past two years. It’s a trend seen across the country, yet amplified in this Western swing state where toss-up races across the ballot feature GOP candidates who have cast doubt on election security and vote-counting. An Associated Press tally shows there has been turnover with 10 of Nevada’s 17 county clerk or voter registrar positions from the 2020 election through the midterms. In the secretary of state’s elections department only three of 11 employees have remained since the 2020 election. Five additional employees have come and gone from the elections department since the 2020 election.