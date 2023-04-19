ELKO – Both drivers were killed when an SUV and a pickup collided head-on 48 miles north of Tonopah.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene on State Route 376 in Nye County around 7 p.m. April 12.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Hyundai Tucson SUV was traveling south and a Ram 2500 pick-up truck was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Hyundai crossed over the center line directly into the path of the Ram.

The left front of the Hyundai struck the left front of the Ram and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lane.

Pronounced dead on the scene were the driver of the Hyundai, Joei Jackson, 48, of Auburn, Washington and the driver of the Ram, Travis Odell, 43, of Round Mountain.

The Hyundai had a passenger who was transported from the scene with suspected serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.