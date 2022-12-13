2 killed after car stuck on train tracks in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA – Two people were struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Winnemucca after police found a vehicle stuck on the tracks.
Winnemucca Police Department posted details of the 2 a.m. incident on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Patrol officers saw a vehicle that appeared to be high-centered on the railroad tracks near Bridge and Railroad streets. The nearby street intersection railroad guard arms were activated and a train, with the warning horn blaring, was rapidly approaching.
An officer instructed the male driver to move a safe distance from the vehicle, and the driver complied. As the driver walked towards the officer, two other people (a male and a female) exited the vehicle and walked directly into the path of the oncoming train; both suffered fatal injuries.
A California jail escapee is back in custody after being pulled from a burning home in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning along with his girlfriend who allegedly helped him escape
“The Winnemucca Police Department members express condolences to the families of the victims in this tragedy,” stated the Facebook post. “The public is cautioned to always be vigilant while on or near railroad tracks.”
People are also reading…
The department extended its appreciation to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.