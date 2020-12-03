2 killed in head-on crash near Tonopah

ELKO – Two people were killed Tuesday when their car crashed head-on into a truck on U.S. Highway 6 near Tonopah.

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the scene around 7 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Civic was traveling east when the driver allowed the vehicle to travel off the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder. The driver overcorrected left, crossed the centerline, and entered the westbound travel lane where it struck an oncoming commercial motor vehicle.

NHP said both occupants in the Honda were unrestrained and ejected. Impairment is also suspected.

Amanda A. Ainslie, 25, of Las Vegas and Jared T. Ainslie, 29, of Buckeye, Arizona were both declared dead on scene by a coroner from the Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office.

The truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

