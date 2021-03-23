4-H Youth Development Program to teach about legislative process

RENO – With the 81st Nevada Legislative Session in full swing, there is no better time for Nevada youth to learn about the legislative process.

Throughout April, University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a six-session workshop series called 4-H Citizenship, Nevada Focus, which will focus on teaching youth the role they can have in policy making and shaping the future.

“Extension 4-H Youth Development Program’s goal is to teach youth the power they have to impact the world around them,” 4-H Program Manager Sarah Chvilicek said. “We want them to leave knowing how to make an impact.”

This program offers hands-on learning to help youth understand the process of effective policy making at all levels. At the end of the series, participants will be equipped to communicate their policy interests, track bills, and advocate or oppose bills of interest. Throughout the series, youth will also have the opportunity to connect with legislators, policy makers and key stakeholders.

The six-class series is free and open to Nevada youth ages 12 to 18. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 5-21 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. The program culminates with a closing ceremony June 15.