4 injured when SUV crashes into shoe store

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people were injured Saturday when an SUV crashed into a shoe store in the Sugar House neighborhood, police said.
Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon about an SUV that had crashed into a business.
The SUV, a Buick Enclave, went through the glass windows at Famous Footwear, 1170 E. 2100 South. Photos from the scene show a vehicle fully inside the business toward the front.
An off-duty officer who happened to be in the area quickly responded to the scene, police said.
Witnesses told police that one person, a woman, was pinned underneath the SUV, police said. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police
A pregnant woman and her 7-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital by family members, police said.
The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old woman, has minor injuries from the crash, police said. The SUV driver was cooperating with investigators.
After police interviewed witnesses at the scene, police say they believe the driver may have mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Salt Lake City Police Department Crime Lab are still investigating the scene.