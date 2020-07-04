4 killed in American Fork Canyon plane crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people who died in a plane crash Friday morning in American Fork Canyon have been identified.

The Cessna 172 crashed in the Box Elder Peak area above Granite Flat Campground shortly before 8 a.m., according to a news release form Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The pilot has been identified as Tyson Colby Brummett, 35, of Salt Lake City.

Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35, of Riverton, also died in the crash, along with Alex's aunt and uncle: Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60, and Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62, both of Riverton.

A man who was hiking in the area with his two sons saw the plane spiral downward and hiked up further to call 911, officials said. That witness then went to where the plane crashed and found all the occupants dead.

Search and rescue crews, along with the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and Lone Peak Fire responded to the crash and verified all four had died on impact.

Their bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville.