 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband
top story

4 men drown in northern Idaho reservoir

  • 0
Idaho news

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho have recovered the bodies of all four victims who were killed after their boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Idaho; Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede; Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede; and John R. Shulte, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho.

The sheriff’s office says next of kin for all four men have been notified.

KREM-TV reports the high-performance boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Las Vegas desert ID'd; Was a homicide victim

Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Northeast Oregon farms, food industries to buy water filters for those with contaminated wells

In response to the groundwater nitrate emergency in Morrow County, a coalition of food processors, an industrial dairy and an energy company working out of the Port of Morrow will pay for water filters for hundreds of people with contaminated wells. The Boardman Chamber of Commerce released a statement Friday saying Beef Northwest, Boardman Foods, […]

The post Northeast Oregon farms, food industries to buy water filters for those with contaminated wells appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control 

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

Gov. Steve Sisolak says a proposed ballot measure championed by Culinary Local 226 could lead to legislative action on rent control.  “It’s going to be interesting how this plays out on the ballot,” Sisolak said during an interview after a Thursday morning rally at North Las Vegas City Hall, where Culinary members prepared to turn […]

The post Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control  appeared first on Nevada Current.

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Police in northern Nevada say a 47-year-old man is sought in the weekend shooting death of his wife and the wounding of a relative after an argument in the parking lot of a bar in Winnemucca. Ty Victor Albisu was identified as the suspect in the slaying late Saturday of Linda Walker Albisu and a hand injury received by 21-year-old Dylan James Hobbs. Investigators told KOLO-TV in Reno that Ty Albisu and Linda Albisu were married, and Hobbs is Linda Albisu’s grandson. All three live in the Nevada-Idaho state line town of McDermitt, more than a one-hour drive north of Winnemucca.

Washoe County offers legal aid to harassed county employees

Washoe County offers legal aid to harassed county employees

Washoe County has established a legal assistance fund for county employees who’ve been unfairly attacked or harassed in public. The move comes as tempers increasingly flare during hostile confrontations over election procedures and other controversies. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the legal and personal services approved this week will be available to county workers, but not elected officials. The overall fund would be capped at $150,000 annually. County Manager Eric Brown says it's an effort to make sure that the rights of the county's employees are protected. He says public discourse has grown hostile to the point that some county employees have received death threats.

Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital. Metro Police say the stabbings occurred early Thursday in the psychiatric ward of University Medical Center. They say it’s an “isolated incident” and the hospital remains open. Police didn’t immediately identify the suspect except to say he’s in his 40s. They say he left his hospital room and fatally stabbed a male patient in another room for an unknown reason. The suspect then stabbed another male patient in a hallway and was later taken into custody in his room by correctional officers. Police say one man died from his injuries. The condition of the other victim hasn't been released yet.

State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

The safe storage of mining waste has been a critical part of the debate over a lithium mine in northern Nevada, and now environmental advocates are pointing to a report warning that flawed analysis of the mine may lead to failures that could unleash toxic slurry into the state’s watershed. Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of […]

The post State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making appeared first on Nevada Current.

Forest Service grazing decision irks environmental group

Forest Service grazing decision irks environmental group

The U.S. Forest Service has approved a new rule waiving fees for unauthorized grazing under some circumstances in a move blasted by an environmental group that says the agency is codifying lax enforcement. The Forest Service issued the decision this month following a 2016 Government Accountability Office report that found the agency couldn’t identify how much unauthorized grazing was occurring because it often handled cases informally with no documentation. Western Watersheds Project says the agency's new rule creates loopholes allowing a rampant industry practice to continue. But the Public Lands Council that supports federal public land grazing says the new rule simply provides clarity for livestock growers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News