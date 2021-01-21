7 calves fatally hit on highway after escape from Burley Livestock Auction

BURLEY, Idaho — Bedlam on Idaho Highway 30 and Bedke Boulevard ensued Tuesday after calves escaped from Burley Livestock Auction. Some of them made their way onto the highway, where they were struck by vehicles.

According to a Cassia County Sheriff’s report, a person called 911 to report calves on the road at 8:30 p.m.

Three vehicles struck a total of seven calves and one driver went around an officer directing traffic, ran over a dead calf and kept going. He was later arrested.

Five calves were dead on the road across all four lanes of travel. The highway was temporarily closed at 200 W. 16th Street. Bedke Boulevard was also closed at the highway.

When the officer in charge arrived, he found two calves that were mortally injured but still alive. The two calves were put down by an officer with a total of five rounds fired from the deputy’s duty weapon.

The sheriff’s report said about 450 calves escaped, but Burley Livestock manager Kade Rogge said it was fewer than 100 that actually got out.

“A big thanks to (Idaho State Police) officer Les Nye, who deescalated the situation quickly,” Rogge said.

He said they are taking precautions to make sure such an escape never happens again.