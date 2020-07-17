85 horses removed from dry range

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management Winnemucca District this week concluded an emergency roundup of wild horse from the Jackson Mountains Herd Management Area.

The BLM removed 85 horses in Humboldt County due to lack of water and declining health of the horses. Gather operations were conducted using the water and bait trap method.

The agency had planned to remove 300 horses. As of March there were an estimated 990 horses in the HMA, plus the spring foal crop. The appropriate management level is 130-217 horses.

Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

