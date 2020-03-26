Aftershocks from Carson City's 4.5 quake continue

RENO – Seismic Network Manager Ken Smith was sitting on the couch in his northwest Reno home watching the evening news on March 20 when the earthquake hit.

“I definitely felt it – the last shaking I felt at home was the 2012 Sutter’s Mill meteor that exploded over the Sierra,” Smith said. “That was certainly different ground shaking than you get from an earthquake. It lit up the seismic network, too.”

Like others in the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, he’s on call 24/7 for significant earthquakes in Nevada. He takes the preliminary automatic report that comes in through the statewide network of seismographs and then verifies the location, the depth and the magnitude, and updates public websites and notifies state and federal agencies with the updated information.

While there were 6,800 people who reported to the USGS feeling the south Carson City earthquake last week, there were 420 responses for the largest of 200 aftershocks, one with magnitude 3.2 reported by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno. The main earthquake occurred at a depth of five miles beneath the surface of northern Carson Valley, near the southwest flank of Prison Hill.